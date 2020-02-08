Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., LMFT: What are self-defeating behaviors?

Every self-defeating thought is a response to the fears we have. Anger is a response to fear. Anger is a cover-up for fearful emotions and thoughts. There are two types of fear: Real Fear is based on valid assessment of potential threats. And, Mythic Fear which is based on false fear and that our self-defeating behavior won’t be effective. There is a fear of others discovering negative attributes about you. It may be that deep down you don’t like yourself or you believe that you can’t succeed at the goals you have set for yourself. If you have always put yourself down, changing those thoughts may be difficult.

You may have a fear of what others think of you. Perhaps they will reject you, think less of you, talk about you or exploit you. People may avoid certain situations where they may be evaluated. Other reasons may be fear of being successful or an inability to accept success. A person may focus on the negative consequences of success. Once reaching a level of success may cause a person to question their ability to continue doing so. An A in all subjects may fear being successful in the future so they will intentionally not work as hard and blame it on being bored in class.