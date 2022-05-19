Chronic pain debilitates. It changes people’s lives, and it involves a combination of physical, social and psychological factors.
Pain can affect people behaviorally by limiting their activity, by restricting them from work, robbing them of sleep, mobility and participation in social activities. Additionally, pain can decrease motivation and the ability to concentrate, which negatively affects mood and contributes to the development of depression and anxiety.
Patients who suffered from childhood trauma at the hands of a primary caretaker tend to suffer more pain from spinal surgery and have a diminished recovery rate versus nontraumatized patients who have undergone spinal surgery. This finding supports the premise that chronic pain has an emotional connection.
A person’s attitude about pain is often a reflection of how their family of origin viewed pain. If family members minimize the pain of a fellow family member or mock them, the hidden message is that the person is just whining. Some family members believe that it is important “not to bother the doctor.” Such beliefs and behaviors may preclude a patient from seeking help. Even a physician may inadvertently express his/her disbelief about the intensity of a person’s level of pain which perpetuates the family’s attitude about pain.
The impact of a family member experiencing chronic pain can be significant, especially among marital partners. The incidence of depression, sexual dysfunction and emotional difficulties is greater for people who experience chronic pain and those trying to support and care for them. Because we have higher expectations of family members, those who experience chronic pain often feel more let down by their partners and family.
Doctors may use a numerical scale to rate the level of pain a patient is reporting. The scale is either 1 to 10 or 1 to 100. However, some patients may be unable to conceptualize pain as having a numerical value. A verbal rating scale using 12 adjectives associated with the intensity of their pain provides a more personalized approach to express the level and intensity of their pain. Accurate reporting of a patient’s intensity of pain is important for the physician to know, especially when it comes to prescribing pain medication.
Providing a doctor with specific emotions when experiencing pain guides the doctor to recognize the intensity of pain. According to cognitive behavioral therapy, negative thoughts often increase a person’s pain level, whereas diverting negative thoughts by engaging in activities that promote a sense of well-being decreases pain. Patients have choices to perpetuate their pain or decrease it by the way they think about it.
The thought “No one understands how bad my pain is” increases pain. Recognizing and refuting irrational thoughts reduces pain. Using thought stoppage will help reduce negative thoughts by simply saying to yourself, “Stop, stop, stop.”
Deep breathing and muscle relaxation techniques can help a patient deal with the emotional and physical distress caused by pain. Other strategies include increasing social activities, reducing stress and working with a pain specialist who can provide other alternatives for treating pain. Psychotherapy and group therapy also can prove helpful.
There are many reasons pain hurts so much, but there are steps you can take to help yourself.