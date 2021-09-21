If you eat too much of the wrong foods, drink too much alcohol or spend too much on stuff you don’t need, you are engaging in destructive behavior caused by bad habits and faulty reasoning. Not to worry. There is a path to change.
If you have will-power, patience and determination to break bad habits then being mindful of what you are thinking is the starting point. If you are aware of your thoughts you can better identify the thoughts that foster bad behavior.
Telling yourself, “One more bottle of wine won’t hurt me,” is faulty reasoning. The belief that drinking makes you more social and confident is an example of irrational thinking. The truth is alcohol is a depressant that promotes negative thinking, unpleasant and even highly destructive behaviors.
By consciously avoiding the chips, soda and alcohol isle in your favorite grocery store and diverting your attention away from the desired object, you are helping yourself avoid that rabbit hole of bad choices.
We tend to undervalue good habits. Much of our society rewards bad behavior by overvaluing or overprizing the end result. For example, if we overvalue eating a slice of chocolate cake it is harder to avoid. By reframing the cake as a poison, we will change beliefs about chocolate cake.
Doing this will cause dopamine neurons to fire in our brains and set us on a new more positive path of behavior. Every time we engage in our bad habits, there is a decrease in dopamine whereas engaging in new, healthy habits increases dopamine levels.
If we overvalue bad behavior, we are likely to continue that behavior. Advertisements use pretty faces and beautiful bodies to sell almost everything. It works because pretty faces create a surge in dopaminergic reward circuits in our brains. When we see a pretty face we feel good about using the same product that is being advertised because it is as if we are donning a new face that is also pretty. Doing so gives us a sense of power and heightened self-esteem. This process is akin to the placebo effect.
When given a placebo medication with the message that this medication will help ease pain, the believer may experience a brief reduction in their pain, but the pain soon returns in full force.
Doing the right thing improves self-respect and that increases our will-power to continue doing the right thing. If we question the irrational thoughts that encourage us to behave badly, we may be able to revise our attitude and develop more rational ways to conduct ourselves. When we take responsibility for our behaviors, instead of blaming circumstances or others, we can achieve a more desirable outcome.
Additionally, being less judgmental about ourselves enhances our self-esteem. By reducing the demands we put on ourselves, we will have more time to study ways to develop better coping skills.
It takes energy to work on changing destructive behaviors. Socializing with individuals who have similar values, helps provide the support needed to develop and sustain new and better behaviors. We all need recognition for the good work we do because it offers us the benefit of having more dopamine floating around in our brains thus promoting a sense of well-being.
Remember, what we think makes a difference in how we feel and how we act. When we overvalue a bad behavior we give ourselves permission to continue that behavior. We are all a work in progress so don’t be discouraged. Striving to achieve the goal of a happier, healthier life will be the very best reward, so don’t give up.