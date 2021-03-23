Even though the composition of the human brain is basically the same as it was in our ancient ancestors, the part of our brains that deals with emotion has, over time, evolved.
However, modern humans have universal traits that we can trace back to our ancient ancestors because we still respond with fear when things go bump in the night.
In the last 100 years, we have gained more knowledge than in all the times preceding 1900. As we evolved, parts of our brains began to specialize in problem solving and with each new generation, a complex system of neural pathways has evolved to instruct us to make certain decisions.
Darwin’s theory of the Survival of the Fittest proposed that only those ancestors who had superior instincts and certain skills could survive. We are part of every living creature who survived the past. Carl Jung believed that we have a collective unconscious which is the archive of buried memories inherited from our ancestral past, and that the collective unconscious contains the wisdom of the ages and serves as a guide for human development. When we consider that we are born with a sense of right and wrong, our morality must come from our evolutionary process.
Basic instinctual survival skills that included language allowed people to spread the word of dangerous external events and saved many lives. Additionally, the process of learning to stay alive has become core traits that allowed us to be aware of dangerous situations and kept us from landing in the mouth of unsavory animals.
We carry the image of our ancestral fears deep inside our brains; these include creatures such as spiders, snakes, or animals that growl and make snarling sounds. We know instinctually that the sound of a rattle snake means our life may be in danger. Our ability to assess and develop solutions to various dangers allowed us to flourish and pass those skills on to future generations. A sense of danger and a fight or flight reaction has saved many human lives.
Behaviors, such as how we responded to stress and the way we coped with change, may have even influenced mate selection in past and present times. The way we look for partners today may be a result of the evolutionary challenges that were successfully resolved.
Today, some women like men with muscles and other women like men with brains. Safety and security can be important factors when choosing a mate and just like in ancient times, having a strong male as a partner is appealing. Having an intelligent man in ancient times may have meant he was more likely to be able to influence the probability of survival. Now, some men want more delicate women because they have a need to take care of them, but in ancient times, men wanted women who knew how to hand them the correct rock to help them move quickly out of danger.
In modern times, picking partners whose muscles are strong enough to discourage a saber tooth tiger from entering our house is no longer needed. And, because men have been cast into the role of provider, it is more important to have intelligence to solve computer problems than to find escape routes. Our instincts and intuition may be our ancient brains at work. Now, we have highly developed senses and minds that use facts and data to form a decision regarding potential partners.
Even with our superior instincts and knowledge, we still have primitive traits that we must learn to manage to truly understand who we are.