Childhood traumas can result from family problems, divorce, rape, death of a loved one, parental suicide, or being attacked or bullied at school or at home. Sexual or physical abuse can happen anywhere. Children who experience trauma may demonstrate symptoms of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
PTSD is defined as follows: The person has been exposed to a traumatic event in which there was a threat of death or serious injury and threat to the physical integrity of self or others. The event is persistently re-experienced and there is avoidance of anything associated with the trauma.
Numbing of responsiveness may also be present. Additionally, there may be persistent symptoms of increased arousal not seen before the traumatic event. Symptoms are present for more than a month. The response causes distress or impairment of social, academic or other areas of functioning.
From a cognitive perspective, a child may experience confusion, preoccupation with the event, and even denial of the impact of the event. Emotionally, children may respond with grief, depression, and guilt (children often hold themselves responsible for bad things that happen to them) or they may deny the impact of the trauma (especially if they have been told to “be strong” or “don’t tell anyone”).
They may be fearful that the traumatic event may reoccur. Additionally, they may develop phobias and falsely believe the phobia will keep them safe.
Physically, a child may experience an increase in somatic complaints such as increased heart rate, nausea, cramps, and sweating. A child may manifest signs of shock, develop headaches, become inattentive, and experience fatigue (which may also be an indication the child has not slept well because they suffer from PTSD).
Behaviorally, there may be a slowness to respond, short-term memory loss, dejection, hysteria, hyperactivity, and out-of-control behavior (as they try to physically express their anger while not talking about it).
Moreover, children may develop flashbacks, relationship problems, withdrawal from social interaction and avoidance of certain places (especially places where the trauma took place).
Learning disabilities may be exacerbated by trauma. Regressions, in all areas of learning, are to be expected. And adolescents may engage in substance abuse or self-mutilation to alleviate their pain.
Depression is the most common comorbid disorder which can be distinguished from PTSD by the self-punitive nature of the child’s thoughts. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is distinguished from PTSD because it lacks the precipitant and trauma-specific thought intrusions.
Delusional disorders are differentiated by the dissimilarities between psychotic intrusive thoughts. All traumas trigger anxiety which may foster more regressive behaviors.
In the case of physical or sexual abuse, the child must be informed time and time again that it was not their fault. Children may act-out with self-mutilation, sexual behavior or aggressiveness and suicidal behavior in play activities, which is why play therapy can be so productive.
A child who suffers from PTSD may experience disruptive behavior because they are vulnerable and defenseless. Abuse changes neurological structures in the brain by diminishing the amount of white and gray matter.
When appropriate, psychotherapists are mandated reporters and must notify authorities to ensure a child’s safety. We must nurture and protect our children. We cannot be overly cautious because many children do not report their abuses. Children are our most valuable treasure and we must treat them accordingly.
It is imperative that the psychotherapist develops an atmosphere of trust by being respectful, patient, providing stability, and showing positive regard for the child. Let us embrace our children with the love and guidance they need to have a happy and healthy future.