Lynda Gantt: Christmastime bereavement in the time of COVID

While Christmastime is traditionally full of joy and celebration, for some, this year, it may be a time of sadness and sorrow if they are grieving the loss of a beloved spouse, child, parent or friend, who has succumbed to COVID-19.
After losing her husband, someone said, “At first I felt relief. From the beginning of our marriage, I knew the man needed a lot of care and that he was totally helpless when it came to catching an infection or virus. The things that irritated me when he was alive now seem so petty.
"It was his reluctance to do chores, even though he told me he would; he never did. It was easier for me to do it myself. Now in my loneliness, I miss his unneeded comments about the news, his socks on the floor and Monday night football. Before he died, he called me from the hospital and begged me to wear my mask; he never did.”
It is inevitable that each of us will lose several people we love during our lifetimes. We can feel an overwhelming sense of loss even for people we admire from a distance. When someone we love dies, we can feel an array of emotions, one of which is a sense of abandonment. We may believe we can never love or be loved again so we cling to the past.
Grieving takes time and living in the past truncates any opportunities to create a future. Some will live in the past to stay connected with the deceased, but this path prolongs recovery time. Often, if our minds are constantly wandering through the past, we rob ourselves of any emotional peace.
The stages of bereavement do not follow in a sequential order; it depends on the individual. There is no easy way to let go. We will recover when we choose to recover. At first, we may feel stunned, shocked and in disbelief. Some will report anxiety and fear. We may yearn and pine for our loved one until we have worn ourselves out with grief. There are physical reactions ranging from fatigue to uncontrollable crying, insomnia, indigestion, memory lapses, restlessness, and lack of motivation or concentration. We may even abandon self-care, especially when bereavement turns into depression.
Anger is a common emotion, but it can be a fruitless effort to restore the connection which has been broken by death. Those who have spent months or years caring for an invalid spouse - or even one who had repeated illnesses requiring multiple trips to the emergency room may feel anger for all the time that was lost and then feel guilty for having such thoughts. Anger indicates we have not come to terms with our loss.
People of the opposite sex may run to comfort the grieving person. The cruelest intention of all is when the comforter exploits the vulnerability of a grieving person leading the mourner to believe they are truly cared for when they are only being used to bolster the comforter’s ego until their pursuer is no longer interested and leaves to prey upon another grieving person.
Not every comforter is unethical. So, let your friends in. The only thing that matters in life is the relationships we have with each other. Forgive your loved one for leaving. Express how you feel and accept how you feel. Join a support group or individual psychotherapy. Choose to recover and don’t feel you have to be strong for others. Keep social distancing and wear your mask. Don’t be alone, even in times of COVID.
Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.
