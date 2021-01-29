Jimmy didn’t know that his predisposition to be depressed came honestly. If he had checked out his parents and ancestor’s moods and behaviors, he would have known that some things just run in families.
Jimmy always tended to be oppositional, angry and sad. Because he was so miserable and depressed, he intentionally began doing the opposite things his parents, teachers, and later the law, expected of him. He never made anything of himself and he believed he never could. He didn’t hold a job for more than a short while and never completed anything he started, including high school. He always thought other people were more intelligent, attractive and more wealthy than he.
Jimmy came from a poor family and was not given the opportunities of others. He lived in the shadow of wealthy people a few blocks away. He saw wealthy kids dressed in new school clothes all year long and not just at the beginning of school; he resented them.
His father was the janitor at his school, but Jimmy never told anyone. His mother was sickly and never worked. It could easily be said that Jim grew up with a chip on his shoulder.
When he was 25, he believed he would never have a new car because he would always be broke. He grew furious and was outraged by all the reminders that he was a loser. Every time he saw kids from his school succeed in their field of endeavor, he envied them and his depression became worse.
Soon he didn’t want to get out of bed. He had no motivation and couldn’t make a decision about how to live his life. Eventually, he just gave up and decided he had been cheated out of the good things in life and the best way to get them was to rob a bank. Fortunately, he did not carry through with this idea.
A large part of Jimmy’s problem was that he falsely believed he was a loser. His belief propelled him into despair. In every movie where the hero got the beautiful girl or the man with the lighter colored skin became the high school hero, he became dejected.
Commercials reminded him of his limitations and how he was supposed to look and behave. This convinced him that success only came by being just like the image projected on the screen. He began to feel that the commercials were designed to create the jealousy that boiled within him. Life was unfair.
But something happened. Jimmy began to have some brilliant thoughts. He began to realize he could change. He thought, “I just don’t care what people think of me; I don’t need to be so angry about other people’s successes, and I don’t need to look like anyone. I just need to be myself.”
He joined the YMCA where he struck up a friendship with a psychotherapist who, seeing the suffering Jimmy experienced, offered to see him once a week without charge. They began work on refuting negative and irrational thoughts, developing mood control, learning relaxation techniques and anger management.
He began taking an antidepressant medication which allowed him to see other opportunities in life. Within a year, he finished his GED and was hired at the local grocery store. More importantly, he did not find revolting against the rules of society as inviting. Jimmy discovered he could have positive relationships with others and that he could be loved because he opened his heart to others.
Jimmy recovered and is living a productive life, proving positive change is possible.