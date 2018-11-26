It is becoming increasingly well-known that exercise is an important component of cancer recovery - reducing the risk of the disease’s recurrence and increasing survival after diagnosis. Many forms of exercise can be enjoyed outdoors on our beautiful Central Coast. On those rare occasions when rain may keep us indoors, many of these exercises can be modified slightly so that they can be performed indoors.
Flexibility exercises, like stretching, can be done by anyone, anywhere. Stretching is important for maintaining mobility and helps individuals who are not yet ready for more vigorous exercise.
Aerobic Exercise. While most forms of aerobic exercise-like walking, swimming, and jogging-typically take place outdoors, be creative! Turn on some inspirational music and walk, dance, or jog in place. Pop in an exercise DVD during inclement weather and do yoga or aerobics in your living room. Walk up and down your stairs, if you have nay, or march in place to your favorite tune. Go to the mall and walk-just leave your credit card at home.
Resistance Training. Resistance training can be either lifting weights or doing isometric exercise, both of which build muscle. Many people lose muscle during cancer treatment and put on some unwanted weight after treatment is completed. This can be minimized with resistance training. You don’t have to have a full gym to engage in resistance training: Exercise bands, small dumbbells, and even canned foods can be used to add resistance to most movements.
Balance Activities. An important component of healthy living is maintaining our balance and avoiding falls. If we are not actively working to avoid falls we are slowly regressing. Doing balance activities must be performed a in a safe environment. Any time we are standing on one foot we are working on balance. I recommend standing at your counter and lift one foot off the floor, count how long you can stand before you begin to wobble. Repeat on the opposite side and see if you can match or beat your time.
Don’t let rain or fog keep you from exercising when you are in treatment or post-treatment. Simple modifications can make most exercises possible and enjoyable, even on the cloudiest of days. If you have questions, need other suggestions or would like help implementing an exercise plan, I would love to assist you in becoming as healthy as you want to be.
If you have just started treatment or you have completed treatment and just have not reached the level of fitness you would like, come join your Certified Exercise Trainer, John Malinowski, and our Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McCourt, for the “HEAL: Healthy Eating and Activity for Living” class on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., Mission Hope Cancer Center Conference Room. This class combines the powerful synergy of food and fitness to help you reach your best possible quality of life. Please call 805-219-HOPE (4673) to reserve your seat.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical center Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org