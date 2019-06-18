Question: What Are Coping Strategies for Cancer Patients Dealing with Anxiety and Depression?
A cancer diagnosis can have a huge impact on most patients, families and caregivers. Feeling of depression, anxiety and fear are very common and are normal responses to this life-changing experience.
Many things can cause these feelings: Changes in body image can affect self-esteem and confidence. Family and work roles may be altered. People might feel grief at these losses and changes. Physical symptoms, such as pain, nausea or extreme fatigue cause emotional distress.
Family members and caregivers often have these feelings too. They may be afraid of losing their loved one. They may also feel angry because someone they love has cancer, frustrated that they “can’t do enough,” of stress because they have to take on more at home.
People with cancer, as well as their friends and family, can feel distress about these things at any time after a cancer diagnosis, even many years after the cancer is treated. As the cancer situation changes, they all must cope with new stressors as well as with the old, and their feelings often change.
Patients with social support tend to feel less anxious and depressed and report a better quality of life. People with cancer find it encouraging to have others who listen and help with the practical aspects of dealing with cancer.
Asking family members and loved ones for this kind of support may help reduce the patient’s distress and the distress of those who care about him or her. Being able to talk with the cancer care team about concerns such as fears, pain, and other issues may help the patient feel more comfortable. Someone on the team can answer questions and talk about concerns. They can also refer the patient to a mental health professional if needed.
While going through a wide range of emotions is a normal part of coping with cancer, some things should not be ignored. If the patient or someone close to them has any of the following problems, please get help right away: Thoughts or plans of suicide; is unable to eat or sleep; lacks interest in usual activities for many days; is unable to find pleasure in things they’ve enjoyed in the past; is confused; has trouble breathing; is sweating more than usual; is very restless; has new or unusual symptoms that cause concern.
Cancer changes people’s lives. The emotional stress it causes can be overwhelming, but no one has to manage it alone. The cancer care team may seem focused on physical health but they care about emotional health too. Keep them involved and aware. Learn about the use the resources available. Coping with cancer is stressful, but no one has to do it alone. Oncology social workers are also available to provide support and resources. Their services are free of charge at Mission Hope Cancer Center, Santa Maria (805-346-3402) and Mission Hope Cancer Center, Arroyo Grande (805-474-5303).
