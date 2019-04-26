Like most couples, Guadalupe residents Francisco and Natalie Romero were excited to learn they were expecting their second child, and initial sonograms showed all was well with the developing fetus, its heartbeat strong and regular.
Natalie, 32, who was studying to be a nurse, even set up a simple but cute baby announcement photograph that, as she wrote on her blog, “symbolizes all of our hopes and dreams for the future: a healthy full-term baby girl.”
Then, the day after Valentine’s Day, came the sonogram that shattered all those dreams. Her doctor saw two heads, but the twins were conjoined.
Twelve days later, a trio of doctors at UCLA confirmed the girls were joined from the chest to the throat, and as the days passed, each examination and test brought a little more bad news.
The girls shared a heart, and it had holes, a ventricle that was too small and irregular connections to the circulatory system. They can’t be separated. They’re not viable candidates for a heart transplant. And they are not expected to survive.
“We were completely sad,” 38-year-old Francisco said, adding it was “as bad as maybe it does get. … I just didn’t believe it. There was a lot of denial."
Doctors told them they could terminate the pregnancy, but that was something neither of them considered.
“I could feel them move,” Natalie said. “So (termination) didn’t feel right. That wasn’t even an option.”
At first, they kept the details of the pregnancy mostly to themselves and family.
“It took us awhile,” Francisco said. “In the beginning it was a very private thing.”
Natalie added, “I didn’t want to talk about it at all.”
“Eventually we came to terms with it,” Francisco continued. “We thought we could help others who are going through the same thing.”
Natalie began writing about their experiences and their unborn girls, Willow and Evangelene, on her blog called “Two Souls, One Heart,” and now they’re sharing their story publicly in the hope of helping others expecting conjoined twins or babies with other medical issues.
“At first, we felt we didn’t really have that much information,” Francisco said.
But they found a blog by a woman reflecting on the conjoined twins she had eight years earlier, and they were referred to a Facebook page for couples expecting conjoined twins where they shared their emotions and found support.
Download our updated Mobile App to be notified of the latest news and to see local headlines where ever you go!
The all-new Santa Maria Times app provides continually updating news, sports and local information from around Santa Maria, CA. Get the latest…
“As we learned more about it, we saw it could be a blessing in disguise, up to a point. It brought us closer together. We discovered a lot about ourselves.”
Natalie’s due date was originally July 2, but twins always come early, and their doctors are hoping the Romeros’ twins will come at 32 or 34 weeks for both Natalie’s health and the twins’ longest survival.
All of their doctors told them the twins could die before or during birth or shortly after, but regardless, they would not leave the hospital.
Still, they found a spark of hope when a cardiologist found the twins’ heart was strong, becoming the first doctor to ask if the Romeros had considered taking them home.
Natalie and Francisco don’t know how long Willow and Evangelene will live.
“It could be days, it could be weeks, it could be months,” Francisco said
Natalie added, “Even if it’s one day or a couple of hours, that’s worth it.”
They also don’t know how they’ll explain things to their 3½-year-old daughter, Harmony.
“We’re taking things one day at a time,” Francisco said.
But they want other parents facing the birth of conjoined twins or babies with other problems to know that they can find support.
“We want people to know there is hope,” Francisco said. “There is a purpose. It changed us. We have a lot more support for each other. Whatever (the twins) were sent here to do, that’s their mission, and they’ve accomplished it.”