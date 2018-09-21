Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos residents can get influenza vaccinations and a variety of health screenings, all at no charge, by attending the 36th annual Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Free Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Buellton.
A lot of other valuable health information will be available at the fair from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road.
Free services that will be provided include seasonal flu shots on a first-come, first-serve basis for those 18 and older and not pregnant and total cholesterol and glucose finger-stick screenings, with no fasting required, for the first 150 attendees.
Other free services include blood pressure checks and osteoporosis screening using ultrasound technology, also on a first-come, first-serve basis, that includes a printout of the results.
Visitors also will have an opportunity to meet Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary’s certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers and watch demonstrations of hands-only CPR.
In addition, Cottage Health’s Trauma Services staff, with assistance from the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital emergency room staff, will properly fit safety helmets for children and adults for only $10 cash per helmet, a service that would normally range from $40 to $70.
More than 40 exhibitors and display booths will offer a variety of information for all ages, and free refreshments will be served throughout the fair.
Attendees can also sign up to win one of 30 gift bags filled with items that will be given away to entrants who are present in drawings every half-hour.
Information will be available about Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital departments — Advanced Imaging, Nutrition, Surgical Services, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation, Physicians Clinic — and other services offered by the hospital located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
The Free Health Fair is coordinated and hosted by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation and staffed by hospital team members, volunteers from the hospital’s auxiliary and the foundation board of directors.
For more information about the Free Health Fair, visit www.cottagehealth.org/SYVHealthFair.