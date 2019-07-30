An expert on joint pain who’s affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics will be available to discuss treatment options at a free seminar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bryan Emmerson will talk about how to keep joints healthy, as well as treatments for pain relief and joint replacement, a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital said.
A question-and-answer session will follow his presentation, and refreshments will be served.
Advance registration is required and can be made by calling toll-free 855-366-7246 or visiting cottagehealth.org/orthomtd.