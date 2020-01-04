Free exploratory Alzheimer's meeting to be hosted by Family Connect Care

Exploring the signs and knowing when it's time to ask for help, Family Connect Care support group will hold a free Alzheimer's meeting that is open to the public.
With the topic "Acknowledging the Elephant in the Room", the group will meet Monday, Feb. 17 from 7-9 p.m. at Old Mission Santa Ines, located at 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, and will answer questions for those who might be facing challenges.
It will be led by support group organizer Lauren, a care manager, certified dementia practitioner, and facilitator/educator for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Anyone who cares for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, or other dementia is welcome to attend.
A reservation is recommended, but not required to attend.
To reserve space or for more information, email lauren@familyconnectcare.com, text message or telephone call 310-383-1877.