Los Alamos Business Coalition has announced it will host its first “Lost Almost Running Festival,” a family-friendly run/walk event on Saturday, April 27. The collaborative event is cosponsored by Luis Escobar of “All We Do Is Run,”and winemaker Sonja Magdevski of Casa Dumetz Wines.
The day will begin at 8 a.m. with a 5K, 10K and 25K run or walk, all starting and finishing at historic downtown Los Alamos’ Ferrini Park located at the corner of Bell and Centennial Streets (directly across from 388 Bell Street in Los Alamos).
The race route will take walkers and runners through the “Old West” town of Los Alamos, and into rustic Drum Canyon, on a 100 percent paved course lined with ancient oaks, farm fields and cattle ranches.
The 25K course turns around at Dierberg Vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills, returning race entrants to the finish at Ferrini Park. Runners and walkers of all levels are welcome, as are strollers and dogs on leash. Water stations will be positioned every one and a half miles.
One special feature of the inaugural running event is a “Beat The Winemaker” 25K Challenge. Los Alamos woman winemaker Sonja Magdevski, of Casa Dumetz Wines, will run the 25K and present a bottle of wine to the first 24 25K runners who beat her to the finish line.
Another kid-friendly event is the “Children’s Run and Fun in the Park,” which starts at noon. Kids of all ages are welcome to participate in a Children’s Mile race and other kid’s activities. One hundred percent of the $15 registration fee for this portion of the event will benefit The Los Alamos Foundation Summer In The Park children’s programming.
Race entry fees for the 5K, 10K and 25K are $25, $35, $55, respectively, and will include a custom-printed, souvenir shirt for all participants and awards for top finishers. A raffle will also be available for entry, to include prizes from multiple local Los Alamos merchants, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and other businesses. The race will be followed by live music and children’s activities in Ferrini Park.
For more information and to register visit: eventbrite.com/e/lost-almost-running-festival-5km-10km-25km-run-walk-tickets-55733412136.
Questions may be directed to run organizer Luis Escobar at luisescobar150@gmail.com