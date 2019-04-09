People Helping People (PHP) has announced that registration is open for its Wine Country Bike Trek event. The Bike Trek will be conducted on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 14-16, and its home base will once again be Midland School in Los Olivos.
Funds raised from the Bike Trek help to support PHP services including a food program, homelessness prevention, services to seniors, and youth mentoring programs. PHP’s services are directed at those who are in immediate financial crisis or have very limited means.
The self-paced Bike Trek includes a fully-supported 30 or 50-mile circuit ride over each of the three days. Participants can choose to ride on any of the three days, and select length of ride each day.
Registration is open and can be accessed online at www.winecountrybiketrek.com, as well as additional information about the ride, obtaining voluntary pledges to support the good works of PHP, meals, lodging, training, and volunteering.
According to Ride Coordinator, Erica Valdés, the Bike Trek is a ride that appeals to cyclists, including children, at every skill level. It covers both flat terrain and rolling hills, is well marked, and includes fully-supported food and rest (SAG) stops every 10 miles. There are even roving support vehicles to ensure rider safety.
The 3-day ride begins in Solvang on Friday, ends at Midland School in Los Olivos, and includes the option of camping at Midland School on Friday and Saturday nights.
Delivery of the 3-day riders’ camping gear to the Midland School campsite is also provided, according to Valdés.
On Saturday and Sunday, rides start at Midland School. Each morning begins with a complimentary continental breakfast. All riders receive t-shirts and swag bags and are entertained with live music each night.
Fabulous dinners are provided on Friday and Saturday evenings. Friday evening dinner is traditionally an Italian pasta night donated by Olive Garden and on Saturday the fare is BBQ with “sides” cooked by the Kiwanis Club of the South Coast. Dinners include beer and wine. Where the Sunday ride ends, a farewell BBQ luncheon prepared by the Rotary Club of Buellton, will be held at Rancho de Maria Park in Buellton.
Craig Stuart, a long-time resident of Santa Barbara and a recent addition to the “Trekker” family said, "This ride uniquely combines exploring the natural beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley with providing a challenging activity with fun-loving people and great entertainment. I can’t wait!”
For more information about the ride, visit www.winecountrybiketrek.com or call (805) 686-0295. For more information about PHP and the programs Bike Trek riders support, log onto www.syvphp.org.