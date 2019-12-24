Education program offered to help families facing Alzheimer’s

Individuals living with dementia often experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. And for caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help both parties to connect and communicate in meaningful ways.

To help caregivers communicate, the Alzheimer’s Association® in partnership with Santa Maria Recreation & Parks is offering an Effective Communication Strategies program on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 9-11 a.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 Park Ave., Santa Maria.

The program explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s disease. By the end of the program, attendees will be able to:

Explain the communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.

Decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and respond in ways that are helpful to the person.

Identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Communication strategies includes video interviews with professionals who explain critical aspects of communication throughout the Alzheimer’s journey, and caregivers who share tips that have worked for their families.

To register in advance, contact 800-272-3900. Seating is limited.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

