Dr. Robert Dichmann serves as Medical Director of Marian Cancer Care and chairs the Cancer Committee. He can be reached at 805-349-9393.

HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org