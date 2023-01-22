A psychotherapist is a person who has been trained in the field of psychology. Licensed marriage and family therapists and licensed clinical social workers have a master’s degree and internships of 3,000 hours which can be accomplished before and after they receive their degree.

Additionally, they can pursue a doctoral degree in their field of study. Psychologists hold a doctorate in psychology, which takes four to five years of training after their master’s degree and complete a pre-and post-doctoral internship of 3,000 hours.

In these cases, a person will have completed six or seven years of continual education.

Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.

