A psychotherapist is a person who has been trained in the field of psychology. Licensed marriage and family therapists and licensed clinical social workers have a master’s degree and internships of 3,000 hours which can be accomplished before and after they receive their degree.
Additionally, they can pursue a doctoral degree in their field of study. Psychologists hold a doctorate in psychology, which takes four to five years of training after their master’s degree and complete a pre-and post-doctoral internship of 3,000 hours.
In these cases, a person will have completed six or seven years of continual education.
It is highly recommended that each student of psychology obtain individual therapy of at least 100 hours. How can a therapist know others if they do not know themselves?
Even when a person has completed the required training, it still takes about five to 10 years of practice to become a competent psychotherapist.
Therapists generally adopt a therapeutic style based on their own value system. More importantly, the psychotherapist must be open minded and willing to examine how they can improve their treatment approaches.
There are many approaches and theoretical orientations that are used to treat mental health patients and each therapeutic model has its benefits and limitations.
Many psychotherapists, especially those new to the field, may be comfortable with one approach and discard other concepts. To do so limits the effectiveness of their treatment for those seeking help to alleviate the pain they experience in their lives.
To be a psychotherapist is to hold a powerful position that can have a deep and meaningful impact on another person’s life. However, there are those who can misuse their power in a way that's destructive.
Psychotherapists do not “cure” people. On the contrary, they assist others to realize their own potential. Therapists model good behavior. They show respect, empathy and help people to become their own advocates.
Psychotherapists are held to high ethical standards. The psychoanalytic approach is a personality theory that deals with insight, the unconscious, and instincts. Dr. Sigmund Freud is responsible for developing the theory that focuses on early life experiences.
Relationship therapies deal with humanistic approaches while others deal with the behaviors of humans and the impact those behaviors have on themselves and others.
Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) psychotherapists deal with how thoughts (both positive and negative) affect our emotions and behaviors. CTB is a very effective treatment approach.
Client-centered therapy involves listening and reflecting on the information presented and trusts the patient to have the internal resources for growth.
Social learning theories believe it is important to examine how people learn by adapting to the environment and by imitating others. Taking a good developmental history of childhood memories and life experiences allows the psychotherapist to understand the psychological make-up of their patients.
Not only do psychotherapists need to know the many different theoretical approaches of human behavior, they must also know how the mind works and what chemical and electrical impulses take place in the brain. An understanding of how biological functions affect human behavior is critical in providing good information about how the mind and the body work together.
Having training in the medical field is useful in detecting abnormalities in both thinking and behavior. Observing a person’s mannerisms can be very insightful into how their bodies are functioning.
Human behavior is complex and the more a psychotherapist knows the better they can diagnose and treat those in need. Knowing pharmacology helps widen a patient’s options. In this way, the patient can receive the best possible treatment.
Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.