When a child is told they are bad, unwanted and unloved either by word or deed, that child’s experience will last a lifetime. A person’s poor self-image comes from how that person interprets negative parental messages. Many children undergo traumatic experiences to the extent that they develop Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. These children also grow up angry, disillusioned, defeated, and broken. Families can be cruel. A child growing up in a shattered family also sees the world as shattered.
Findings indicate that childhood trauma, abuse, rejection, or neglect is connected to addiction. If we believe we are unloved, that belief may be the germinating thought that fosters the development of addictions that may take the form of food, alcohol and/or drugs. If we believe we are unlovable, we tend to discredit, deny, and refute a person’s proclamation that we are truly loved. And, without love, we tend to search for something to fill the void, even if it is maladaptive.
When we seek to escape our pain and loneliness through destructive behaviors, we diminish ourselves. Our behavior then supports our impression that we are unlovable because we engage in self-destructive behaviors. If we compulsively eat or use drugs, we only numb ourselves for a brief time until the pain returns. Moreover, addictions drive us away from others because we become self-centered and self-absorbed when we are addicted to certain substances.
Being supportive and understanding may be difficult even for a loving family when the addict has used up all the emotional and financial resources of the family. Anger is often the response the addict receives from the family each time the addict indulges in their drug or food of choice. At this point, whatever love the family had for the addict is often withdrawn and they are shunned. It is then that the addict needs their love and support the most. Of course, if the addict does not believe they are worthy of being loved, that belief may propel them to continue with their addiction.
Addictions take hold of our mind, body and soul. However, there is evidence to suggest that a person’s motivation to change, either in the case of obesity, substance abuse, or other addictive behavior, is influenced by the amount of empathy, caring and concern they receive from family, friends, and medical/behavioral providers.
And, if there is a link between craving food or other substances because a person does not feel loved, then it would seem that providing treatment in a caring and supportive manner verses confronting and blaming the person would be the best way to treat an addiction. After all, if a person has been deprived of a happy childhood or at least a safe up-bringing, it is no wonder they grow up seeking ways to relieve their suffering. Unfortunately, the choices people make are not always the ones that serve them in the most productive way.
For people who suffer from an addiction here are simple thoughts to control cravings. Remember, food or drugs are not as good as you think they will be. The reward for using drugs or food is only temporary, because the emotional and physical dependency on the substance will continue unless there is intervention. Cravings only last for a few moments. If we push past our cravings we have a chance of resisting our impulses to indulge. Ask yourself, is the reward worthwhile? Say to yourself, today I will not focus on the short-term relief I would get from indulging. Remember, you are worthwhile and you do deserve to be healthy and happy.