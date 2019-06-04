* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dr. Case Ketting, a board certified radiation oncologist, has practiced in Santa Maria since 2009 and at Mission Hope Cancer Center since its opening in 2012. He can be reached at 805.925.2529.

HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org