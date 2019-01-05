Cottage Center for Orthopedics is offering a free joint pain seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriot located at 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.
Christopher Birch, MD, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Cottage Center for Orthopedics will be on hand to answer questions.
Attendees will learn how to keep joints healthy, and receive information on everything from pain relief to hip or knee joint replacement.
Refreshments will be served. Register by calling 855-3-NO-PAIN or visit cottagehealth.org/orthomtd.