The Lompoc Family YMCA is encouraging community members to get outside and get moving with Friday Night Lights, a monthlong exercise series hosted at Lompoc's community track and field located at Huyck Stadium.
The program series will run every Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. through this month. There is no cost to attend.
"The track has been a huge focus for the last few years and now in partnership with the YMCA and the city of Lompoc, we are ready to celebrate and open the space up to the community," said Ashley Costa, executive director for Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, a program partner. “It’s an exciting time for the community.”
A group Zumba class kicked off the series Friday, May 7, and will be followed by yoga, dance fitness and body boot camp over the coming weeks.
For more information about the programs, visit www.ciymca.org or contact Kathryn Thompson at 805-736-3483, or kathryn.thompson@ciymca.org.
The Lompoc community track and field is currently open to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.; on Fridays from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information on field rentals, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation for full schedule details.
The new facilities — completed last June, but due to COVID-19 restrictions could not be open for public use — include a 9 lane rubberized track, a turf field and an community exercise zone that.
