Question: How do I tackle fatigue during and after treatment?
Fatigue is no fun. The feeling of being drained and tired all the time, despite rest, can make it difficult to enjoy everyday life. Fatigue could be related to many issues, including emotional distress, sleep problems, medicines and more. While fatigue varies day-to-day and person-to-person, it can become overwhelming. Regardless of the cause, what you eat and drink to fuel your body can help to tackle fatigue and make it more manageable.
First, staying hydrated is vital, as dehydration can make fatigue worse. Aim to consume at least eight cups of fluid per day whether it is water, tea or milk. Calorie-containing beverages like juice and nutrition shakes (e.g., Ensure®) are important if you find yourself losing weight because they can help keep you hydrated but also help you meet your daily energy needs.
Second, the types of foods you eat and what’s included with them are critical. Carbohydrate-containing foods, such as fruit, yogurt, starch vegetables, and grains, provide the fuel your body needs to carry out its daily duties. In addition to consuming food with carbohydrates, aim to include at least one or more of the following: protein, fat, and fiber with each meal or snack to help sustain your energy or longer.
Try not to stress about what you eat and drink because stress can make fatigue even worse. Fueling your body should be made as easy possible. Don’t feel bad for choosing convenience foods and beverages — there are many healthful options. To make the best choice, pick ones that are high in fiber, vitamin and mineral content, but low in saturated fat, added sugars and salt. It’s okay to get help with meals, too; consider asking family and friends, using take-out or delivery, or signing up for meals on wheels.
Eating a healthy diet doesn’t need to be complicated! When shopping, make sure you purchase foods which can be prepared simply for easy consumption. Some examples are: nuts and fried fruit, chips with guacamole, pear and string cheese, cottage cheese with peaches, yogurt with berries, cereal with milk, veggie sticks with hummus, toast with peanut butter, hard-boiled egg and an apple, cheese quesadilla, edamame beans, roasted chickpeas, crackers with tuna and a turkey sandwich.