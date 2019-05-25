* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Come join our Registered Dietitian, Colleen Davis, at the June 6th presentation of the Health Eating and Activity for Living (HEAL) Class where the subject of “Creating Cancer-Fighting Lifestyle Habits through Diet and Exercise” will be explored. Please call Mission Hope at 805.219.HOPE (4673) to make a reservation.

HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marion Regional Medical Center Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancncercare@dignityhealth.org