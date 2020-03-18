CenCal Health announces workplace changes in response to coronavirus pandemic

CenCal Health announced today that new measures ensuring the continuation of health plan services for its members and providers and that offer protection to staff have been instituted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The publicly-sponsored health plan for Medi-Cal members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has implemented an “employees-first” policy that includes social distancing through staggered worktimes, teleworking for most employees, and the closure of its offices to visitors, according to Bob Freeman, CenCal Health CEO.
“As a local health plan with the mission to improve the health and well-being of our community, we decided to make this social-distancing move for both workplace safety and public health,” said Freeman. “All departments are operating to serve our members and providers. Because this is an unprecedented situation, our teleworking technology may not be as responsive as business-as-usual, so in that case, we ask that callers have patience with the possibility of increased phone hold times.”
Plan members can expect a newsletter next week with information on how to reduce the risk of catching and spreading the coronavirus, and reassurance that testing and treatment of COVID-19 are covered Medi-Cal benefits.
The newsletter also includes links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and to both counties’ public health agencies. Communication is also going out to physicians and other health providers regarding the changes in CenCal Health operational practices during the outbreak.
A CenCal 2019 Community Report in both Spanish and English is made available via its website at cencalhealth.org or directly at cencal2019.org
For more information, contact Nicolette Worley Marselian at 805-685-9525, ext. 1993 or nworleymarselian@cencalhealth.org.
CenCal Health plans partner with over 1,500 local physicians, hospitals and other providers that deliver patient care to over 170,000 members. The organization employs more than 250 people at two offices in Santa Barbara and one in San Luis Obispo, and serves over 170,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in its two-county service area along the Central Coast.
