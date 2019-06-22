People who battled cancer and won received an impromptu “Star Wars” salute Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, as the 24-hour Relay for Life got underway to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s goal of eradicating the disease.
The 2019 event kicked off with opening ceremonies about 10 a.m. that included an inspirational message about what it means to be a caregiver by Heidi Gavlak and medals being awarded to cancer survivors, most of them in purple T-shirts, by members of the Cancer Kickers, who in 15 years of participating have raised $260,000 for Relay for Life.
Then the 50 cancer survivors were each given a pink rose as they started the relay by taking the first lap, joined by caregivers on the second lap and members of the 30 or so teams on the third.
The theme of this year’s relay was “Force for a Cure,” and fans of the long-running “Star Wars” movie franchise on Team Eeyore, wearing full costumes, used their lightsabers to salute the survivors as they came around the track.
Standing on either side of the route, team members raised their lightsabers above the survivors, most of them in purple T-shirts, as they passed the Team Eeyore base.
As Team Eeyore members joined the steady stream of relayers circling the Main Stage area, Rebecca Fanshier, captain of the team, paused to explain how the unplanned salute even caught her off guard.
“I turned around and they were all holding up their lightsabers,” Fanshier said. “We’re ‘Star Wars’ fans, and the team spontaneously decided we should honor [the survivors].
“And we all have lightsabers,” she added.
Team Eeyore, with about 12 registered members, has been participating in the Relay for Life for about 10 years, ever since Fanshier’s father-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she said before heading off in search of her team.
“I’ll find them,” she said. “I’ll use the force!”
Her upbeat attitude permeated the teams that set up canopies around the track, where they took in donations in exchange for a variety of items, like the snacks stuffed into various “Star Wars” helmets offered by Team One Love Familia.
Team Super Sisters Fighting Cancer sold “lap beads” to relayers, who could pick up a bead on each lap and add it to a strand, mixing and matching colors or spelling out words.
“That way they can see how far they’ve lapped,” said Kellie Ouellette, who is not only the Super Sisters team captain but also in her first year as co-chairwoman of the Relay for Life, assisting Chairwoman Amanda Thomas.
But each of the teams also brought home the personal side of cancer, the sadness and pain of loss, with tributes to loved ones who were often the inspiration for forming a Relay for Life team.
Loralee Gunter said the eight-member Team Mac was formed this year in memory of her father, Malcolm Gunter, who died last year. Team Stef honors Stefanie Twitchell, who died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.
Super Sisters Fighting Cancer displayed photos of 25 family and friends of team members who lost their fight with the disease.
“When they do the luminaria ceremony tonight, all these photos will be on the bags,” said team member James Ouellette. “It’s very moving.”
Gavlak’s message to the teams was also moving as she talked about first losing her grandfather to cancer in 2004, then her father in 2015 and, most recently, her aunt, whom she accompanied when her doctor said, “You have cancer.”
When she saw the look of fear on her aunt’s face, in that moment Gavlak said she became a caregiver, which she found meant more than just providing things like meals and rides to chemotherapy.
She closed by asking everyone to press their hands to their hearts.
“Feel it’s gentle beating,” she said. “That’s life. You’re here for a purpose. Keep up the fight.”