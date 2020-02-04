Calls for information about coronavirus prompt Public Health Department to launch phone line, website

Get more coronavirus information

For more information about the 2019 novel coronavirus, visit the coronavirus page on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department website at www.countyofsb.org/phd/dcp/novel-corona-virus.sbc or call the department’s Novel Coronavirus Information Line at 805-681-4373 to hear a recorded message about the status of the outbreak and what to do if you have traveled to China and have symptoms.

For the most up-to date-information about the virus, visit the CDC’s site at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.