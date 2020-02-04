Calls for information about coronavirus prompt Public Health Department to launch phone line, website

Calls have been pouring into the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department from residents who are worried about the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 20,000 and killed more than 425 people worldwide, a department spokeswoman said.
“We’re definitely experiencing an influx of calls … from the public as well as health care providers,” said Jackie Ruiz, public information officer for the Public Health Department. “What I’ve heard … is that it’s just a general concern in the community.
Ruiz said so many calls were coming in that the department established an information line with a recorded message that went live Friday evening.
A coronavirus page on the department’s website provides the latest updates for health care providers as well as the community.
“The situation is constantly evolving,” Ruiz said, adding that new information is being released every day by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We’re kind of right in the middle of passing that information along to the public. The stuff we posted for health care providers on our website last week is already outdated.”
The 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China, but it has since spread to other countries in Asia and Europe as well as the United States, where a total of 11 cases had been reported as of Tuesday in California, Arizona, Washington, Illinois and Massachusetts.
At least six cases have been diagnosed in California — including a San Benito County man who recently traveled to China and his wife who did not — but none has been confirmed yet in Santa Barbara County.
“In California, the risk remains low to the general public,” Ruiz said. “But we are in the middle of the flu season, so we’re reminding residents to wash their hands frequently, avoid contact with people who are sick and get their flu shots.”
Ruiz said one of the questions county residents have most frequently asked is whether they should use masks to help prevent infection.
“The CDC is not recommending the use of masks, so we’re sticking with that as well,” she said.
CDC officials said those who are ill should stay home, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a household cleaning spray.
The 2019 novel coronavirus, one of a large group of viruses common in animals and humans, is a newly discovered strain, and its source is not yet known.
Initially, health officials thought humans contracted the new virus from animals, but they’ve found it is spreading from person to person, as evidenced by the San Benito County couple.
One of the 195 Americans evacuated from the virus outbreak zone in China and temporarily housed at a Southern California military base for monitoring tried to leave the base and was placed under quarantine, an official said Thursday.
The CDC said it appears to spread from person to person by someone inhaling respiratory droplets expelled by an infected person’s cough or sneeze.
Symptoms are similar to those of the flu and include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and shortness of breath, according to the County Public Health Department.
Ruiz said those who traveled to China between Dec. 15, 2019, and now and have become ill with fever, a cough or shortness of breath should call their health care provider and be sure to inform them of their travel history.
The department is advising local health care providers on how to evaluate people who are ill and have been to China.
If a patient is suspected of infection with the virus, the Public Health Department will work with the health care provider to ensure CDC testing takes place.
Currently, there are no specific treatments for coronavirus infection, and most people infected with a common coronavirus recover on their own, but hospitals can provide supportive care for patients who are more severely ill.
Ruiz noted more about the 2019 novel coronavirus is being learned daily, and treatments may change.