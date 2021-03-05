SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEB. 11: San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks alongside healthcare leaders to announce the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Moscone South in San Francisco, Calif. Thursday, February 4, 2021. The vaccination hub will officially open to Bay Area residents age 65 years and older and health care workers with appointments available on the MyTurn website starting on Friday, Feb. 5th. Moscone Center will initially open at a lower vaccination capacity due to limited vaccine supply. Once adequate vaccine supply is distributed by the state of California, the Moscone Center expects to administer between 7,000 to 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. All vaccinations at Moscone Center will be by appointment only for anyone eligible to receive the vaccine regardless of health coverage.