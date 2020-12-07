California Lawmakers to Newsom: Give All Immigrants Health Coverage

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 12: Dr. Carlos Ramirez enters an exam room to see a patient at Terra Nova Clinic in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland, Calif. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dr. Carlos Ramirez runs Terra Nova Clinic and serves only the uninsured with most of his clients being of the undocumented, working poor. He charges an $80 flat fee for a consultation and when they can't afford the care, he often treats them for free. Dozens of patients line up outside of his clinic three days a week to reserve a spot since he operates as first come, first serve. With many small clinics serving such communities closed during the pandemic, Ramirez now sees clients from as far as Eureka, desperate for care that is often put off far too long because they can't afford consistent care. He doesnt have testing for the coronavirus, but is screening patients and has written about 50 letters needed by patients to get tests. (Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)