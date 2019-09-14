Senior flu shots will be available at the Buellton Senior Center on Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those receiving shots are asked to bring their Medicare card and any supplemental insurance card.
The event is sponsored by Rite-Aid.
All are invited to enjoy a free lunch at the Center, sponsored by local churches.
Everyone is welcome. No RSVPs necessary.
For more information, contact the center at 805-688-4571.
