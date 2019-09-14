{{featured_button_text}}
Buellton Senior Center Logo

Senior flu shots will be available at the Buellton Senior Center on Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those receiving shots are asked to bring their Medicare card and any supplemental insurance card. 

The event is sponsored by Rite-Aid.

All are invited to enjoy a free lunch at the Center, sponsored by local churches.

Everyone is welcome. No RSVPs necessary.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For more information, contact the center at 805-688-4571.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags