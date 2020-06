Birth Announcements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Nicholas Aude and Brittany Armstrong on June 11, 2020

A boy was born to Delfino Carreras Jr. and Kaeleigh Moss on June 11, 2020

A girl was born to Max and Sara Morell on June 11, 2020

A boy was born to Feliciano Vazquez and Manuela Cruz on June 12, 2020

A girl was born to Cynthia Velasquez on June 13, 2020

A girl was born to Jacob and Karli Glabe on June 13, 2020

A girl was born to Antonio Perez and Yaneth Tenorio on June 13, 2020

A boy was born to Argenis Lara and Irma Marcos on June 13, 2020

A boy was born to Odocio Garcia and Jayda Sena on June 13, 2020

A boy was born to Andrew and Yilda Korpela on June 13, 2020

A girl was born to William Chambers and Angelina Martinez on June 14, 2020

A boy was born to Christopher and Tayler Storms on June 14, 2020

A boy was born to Jose Mendoza and Yareli Ortega on June 15, 2020