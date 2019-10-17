{{featured_button_text}}

Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Kali Williams on October 6, 2019

A boy was born to Chris and Fabiola Etheridge on October 7, 2019

A boy was born to Angle and Leanna Moreno on October 10, 2019

A girl was born to Avimael and Leslie Martinez on October 11, 2019

A girl was born to Alejandro and Nayeli Garcia on October 11, 2019

A boy was born to Benjamin Nuno and Stephanie Espindola on October 12, 2019

A boy was born to Oscar and Genesis Arias on October 12, 2019

A girl was born to Angel Salazar and Marisol Lopez on October 13, 2019

A girl was born to Carlos Ocampo and Maricela Herrera on October 13, 2019

A girl was born to Amancio Vega and Sienna Alarcon-Juarez on October 13, 2019

