Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Kali Williams on October 6, 2019
A boy was born to Chris and Fabiola Etheridge on October 7, 2019
A boy was born to Angle and Leanna Moreno on October 10, 2019
A girl was born to Avimael and Leslie Martinez on October 11, 2019
A girl was born to Alejandro and Nayeli Garcia on October 11, 2019
A boy was born to Benjamin Nuno and Stephanie Espindola on October 12, 2019
A boy was born to Oscar and Genesis Arias on October 12, 2019
A girl was born to Angel Salazar and Marisol Lopez on October 13, 2019
A girl was born to Carlos Ocampo and Maricela Herrera on October 13, 2019
A girl was born to Amancio Vega and Sienna Alarcon-Juarez on October 13, 2019