Ask the Doctors: Keep washing your hands!

-- Several of you wrote about the frustration of seeing someone exit a public restroom without washing his or her hands. "I find this upsetting at the best of times, but during the COVID-19 outbreak, I am more concerned than offended. What can be done?" a reader asked. Unfortunately, you can't force people to practice good hygiene. However, you can take steps to protect yourself from the effects of their bad habits. Push swinging doors open with a shoulder, elbow or knee. Use toilet paper or a paper towel to protect yourself from any surfaces that you have to touch, such as the lock on the stall door, faucets on the sink and the door handle on the way out. Don't rest personal items, such as a purse, on a public bathroom countertop. Be sure to dispose of the used barrier paper safely in a trash can. And, of course, wash your hands.