Ask the Doctors: Asthma action plan crucial

During an asthma attack, or flare-up, the airways become swollen enough that it becomes very difficult, or even impossible, to breathe. In addition, the groups of muscles that usually help with breathing will tighten up, making getting enough air even more challenging.

The disease is managed with two types of medications -- controllers and relievers. Controllers are typically corticosteroids delivered via an aerosol, which is inhaled. They are used in the day-to-day management of asthma to reduce chronic inflammation, decrease mucus production and relax the bands of muscles around the airways. People with mild asthma may find that this treatment is sufficient to keep the disease under control. Relievers are medications to be used when an asthma attack occurs. They work by swiftly opening up the airways and relaxing the muscles, which either stops the attack or reduces its severity.

Because asthma is both unpredictable and potentially dangerous, it's important to plan ahead for all eventualities. That's where the asthma action plan comes into play. It's a written set of instructions that detail every aspect of an individual's asthma treatment. This includes potential triggers for an asthma attack, which medications to take, their dosages, their timing and what to do in an emergency. In addition to being familiar with this plan, be sure your local pharmacy has your grandson's asthma prescriptions on file, and that they include enough refills to last his entire visit. It's also wise to line up local medical help, in case it is needed.

