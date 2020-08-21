Alzheimer's specialist Lauren Mahakian to present free Zoom event Aug. 27

Alzheimer’s educator and COVID-19 certified care specialist Lauren Mahakian of Family Connect Care will host a free, one-hour virtual seminar discussing the early signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Zoom event, titled "Everything you wanted to know about dementia but were afraid to ask," is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, via Zoom, and will include a question-and-answer session.

Mahakian will discuss the spectrum of cognitive impairments and share about more recent advancements and interventional protocols available for those helping loved ones navigate critical cognitive issues.

Mahakian hosts statewide Alzheimer’s seminars and conducts weekly Alzheimer’s support group meetings throughout California, broadcasts the monthly podcast “Unlocking the Doors of Dementia with LAUREN,” and oversees multiple cognitive care communities throughout Southern California.

To register for the seminar, email Lauren@FamilyConnectCare.com or call 310-383-1877.

To learn more, visit FamilyConnectCare.com

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

