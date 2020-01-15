'Alzheimer Whisperer' to present free seminar at Solvang Senior Center Jan. 21

011620 Alzheimer's Seminar

Alzheimer's specialist to present free seminar at Solvang Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

 Contributed Photo

Hosted by the Solvang Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Alzheimer’s care innovator and educator Lauren Mahkian will present a free seminar addressing various approaches to Alzheimer’s care where both patient and caregiver successfully function throughout the varied stages of the illness. 

The event is slated for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Center, located at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. Refreshments will be served.

Mahakian will present her therapy, “Neurobics,” which involves caregivers for cognitively challenged patients introducing new stimuli and activity as part of a daily care regime.

Also a certified music therapist, Mahakian will address how a certain part of the brain that never forgets music and will detail this science and share helpful resources, tips, advice, therapy and next steps.

To register for the seminar, contact Lauren Mahkian at 310-383-1877. 

 

