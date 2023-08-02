Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: My husband hates coffee, but I love it and drink at least three to four cups a day. He keeps saying that coffee is dangerous and bad for me. I ignore him, but really, is coffee that bad for people? -- Ashley D., Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ashley, actually 62% of Americans drink at least 1 cup of coffee per day, and there are some wonderful benefits to indulging in this harmless drink. Studies have shown that people who drink coffee are less likely to develop Type 2 diabetes. They are also less likely to suffer from drowsy driving, and coffee seems to improve memory.

The Journal of the National Cancer Institute found the risk of melanoma was reduced in coffee drinkers. Researchers at Harvard University found that coffee can boost a person's mood. A new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine stated that people who drink 1 to 3 cups of coffee per day might prolong their lives. So, go ahead and have another cup of coffee.

0
0
0
0
0