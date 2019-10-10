The 2019 edition of the Lompoc Valley’s annual “Haunted Asylum” Halloween attraction is slated to open Friday night and continue each weekend through Oct. 31.
The haunted house attraction, which draws thousands of attendees each year, will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 and will be open on both Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31. It is located at the old Maple High School building on Mountain View Boulevard near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate.
The attraction is being presented by the Peacekeepers Association, a private volunteer organization comprised mainly of active-duty personnel from VAFB. It supports programs at the base.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for FastPass. Tickets can be bought at the event or online at pka.ticketleap.com.
For more information, visit the “PKA Haunted Asylum” page on Facebook.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
An actor waits for visitors at the Haunted Asylum, located near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate. The attraction opened its doors Friday the 13th and will remain open to visitors each weekend through Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Actors wait for visitors at the Haunted Asylum, located near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate. The house of horrors will be back in business this Friday through Sunday, and then again each night from Oct. 27 through Oct. 31.
GALLERY: Haunted Asylum scares at abandoned high school
The Haunted Asylum, housed in an abandoned high school at Vandenberg Air Force Base, is scaring the public through Halloween. The Peacekeepers Association is sponsoring the haunted house at the old school at the end of Mountain View Blvd, off Highway 1.
1 of 20
Len Wood, Staff
Pennywise the clown waits for visitors at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
An actor waits for visitors at the Haunted Asylum, located near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate. The attraction opened its doors Friday the 13th and will remain open to visitors each weekend through Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Len Wood, Staff
Visitors wait for a tour of the Haunted Asylum, near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate. General admission is $10.
Len Wood, Staff
An actor passes visitors at the Haunted Asylum, now open on weekends near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate.
Len Wood, Staff
Actors wait in a room filled with dolls at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
Actors wait for visitors at the Haunted Asylum, located near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate. The house of horrors will be back in business this Friday through Sunday, and then again each night from Oct. 27 through Oct. 31.
Len Wood, Staff
Leatherface wields a chainsaw to chase visitors into the next room at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
A ghoul (Olivia Riggar) leads a tour through the Haunted Asylum, located near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate. The attraction is put on each year by the Peacekeepers Association.
Len Wood, Staff
Lasers illuminate fog and hanging heads for visitors at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
A clown doll hangs in a walkway at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
Actors wait for visitors at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum, which is put on each year by the Peacekeepers Association.
Len Wood, Staff
An actor passes visitors at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
An actor waits for visitors at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
A room filled with cobwebs and jumping spiders is part of Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
An actor waits for visitors at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
A tour of Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum is lead by a woman in costume.
Len Wood, Staff
An actor passes visitors at the Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
Visitors pass through a spider room at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
A ghoul waits for visitors behind a curtain at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Len Wood, Staff
An actor screams at visitors at Vandenberg Air Force Base's Haunted Asylum.
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy