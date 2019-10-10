{{featured_button_text}}
102618 Haunted Asylum 01.jpg

Scary clowns wait for visitors to the Haunted Asylum at the old Maple High School campus off Timber Lane and Mountain View Boulevard at Vandenberg Air Force Base during last year's edition.

 Len Wood, Staff

The 2019 edition of the Lompoc Valley’s annual “Haunted Asylum” Halloween attraction is slated to open Friday night and continue each weekend through Oct. 31.

The haunted house attraction, which draws thousands of attendees each year, will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 and will be open on both Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31. It is located at the old Maple High School building on Mountain View Boulevard near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate.

The attraction is being presented by the Peacekeepers Association, a private volunteer organization comprised mainly of active-duty personnel from VAFB. It supports programs at the base.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for FastPass. Tickets can be bought at the event or online at pka.ticketleap.com.

For more information, visit the “PKA Haunted Asylum” page on Facebook.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Photos: Haunted Asylum scares visitors at old high school

GALLERY: Haunted Asylum scares at abandoned high school

GALLERY: Haunted Asylum scares at abandoned high school

The Haunted Asylum, housed in an abandoned high school at Vandenberg Air Force Base, is scaring the public through Halloween. The Peacekeepers Association is sponsoring the haunted house at the old school at the end of Mountain View Blvd, off Highway 1.

1 of 20

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0