Dear Heloise: My granddaughter tells me that the fine art of cooking is now gone! She swears that only "boomers" still cook, but that her generation looks down on cooking as a time-consuming and tedious chore. I then asked her what she eats, and she said she and her husband often get takeout or prepare some easy meal with vegetables and fruit. Has cooking really gone out of style? -- Elizabeth D., Newark, Delaware

Elizabeth, no, cooking has not gone out of style. In fact, many of my recipe requests have been from newlyweds or people who say they are under 35 and never really learned to cook.

Home economics classes in high schools have become obsolete in many places, and many working moms don't have the time or energy to teach their children to cook something other than scrambled eggs. However, anyone can read a cookbook, and there are so many new, handy pieces of equipment for kitchens now (such as air fryers, slow cookers, and microwave and convection ovens) that anyone can cook ... if they want to.

