When Manager Fred Gracia decided that the recently graduated Santa Maria High School valedictorian might just be bright enough to work at the Guadalupe branch of Security Bank, he had no idea that this young girl would some day break built-in barriers in the banking world.
Alta Pezzoni, daughter of Mary and Livio Pezzoni, went through the Guadalupe school system, graduated at the top of her class at Santa Maria Union High School in June 1941, and was awarded a scholarship to Stanford University.
However, since the country was still recovering from the effects of the Great Depression, times were tough. Because of her family's financial difficulties, Alta was unable to accept the Stanford scholarship.
On Aug. 1, 1941, four months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Alta Laura Pezzoni, at 17 years of age, began her banking career at the Guadalupe Branch of Security Bank, and was the only woman in the three-person office.
After her marriage to Hervert Hache, Alta moved to San Francisco, where she took a position with Wells Fargo Bank.
Five years after the births of her son and daughter, Alta returned to Security Pacific Bank, thus beginning a long career that was to take her from the 40-person branch in Alhambra to the headquarters in Los Angeles.
In 1963, she was appointed assistant manager, thus becoming the first female officer in the head office's long banking history. At that time there were about 20 officers, all men.
In 1972, Alta achieved the rank of assistant vice president, another first at headquarters.
After being offered a chance to either go into a branch office as manager or to go into correspondent banking, she chose the latter because it looked more challenging.
Transferring to headquarters' Corporate Banking department, she assumed the duties of a correspondent banking line officer, which entailed traveling to many major cities in the United States.
In 1978, the board of directors of Security Pacific National Bank appointed Alta Pezzoni Hache as a full vice president with Corporate Banking.
In 1991, almost 50 years after starting to work for the Guadalupe Branch of Security Bank, Alta Hache retired.
Alta Laura Pezzoni Hache was a woman who placed one of the first 'cracks' in the glass ceiling for women in the banking world.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.