Santa Maria's Whiskey Row

Women and children walk on West Main Street in Santa Maria, shortly after World War II. The first block of East Main Street became Whiskey Row, home to saloons and card parlors.

 Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, Contributed

When Manager Fred Gracia decided that the recently graduated Santa Maria High School valedictorian might just be bright enough to work at the Guadalupe branch of Security Bank, he had no idea that this young girl would some day break built-in barriers in the banking world.

Alta Pezzoni, daughter of Mary and Livio Pezzoni, went through the Guadalupe school system, graduated at the top of her class at Santa Maria Union High School in June 1941, and was awarded a scholarship to Stanford University.

However, since the country was still recovering from the effects of the Great Depression, times were tough. Because of her family's financial difficulties, Alta was unable to accept the Stanford scholarship.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

