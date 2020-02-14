Guadalupe resident Joseph Valentino Sauceda turns 100

Our father, Joseph Valentino Sauceda, is turning 100 years old on Friday Feb. 14. We wanted to take a moment to honor him as a World War II veteran and a hardworking family man.

When they say “They don’t make them like they used too,” Joseph is truly one of kind. A man that exemplifies what it is to have integrity, loyalty, dedication, honor, humility, and perseverance.

His story started in 1920, when his mother, Andrea Sauceda, migrated to Chino, California for work. Shortly after he was born his family moved to Guadalupe in 1925. Joseph was one of seven children and the youngest child of three older brothers, one older sister and little sisters.

He went to grammar school in Guadalupe and graduated from eighth grade in 1936. Growing up in the small town of Guadalupe there wasn’t much to do because it was mostly farmland, but Joseph stayed busy working and was also an aspiring boxer and singer.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 6, 1944. He completed infantry training school on Feb. 17, 1945 at camp Walters, Texas. He was then sent overseas to Tokyo, Japan and eventually to the Philippines to fight as a mortar crew member.