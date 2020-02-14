Guadalupe resident Joseph Valentino Sauceda turns 100
top story
Community News

Guadalupe resident Joseph Valentino Sauceda turns 100

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrating 100 years

Joseph Valentino Sauceda turns 100 years old Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He's seen here on the right next to the microphone he sang into on a Spanish radio station in Santa Maria in the 1950s.

 Contributed photo

Our father, Joseph Valentino Sauceda, is turning 100 years old on Friday Feb. 14. We wanted to take a moment to honor him as a World War II veteran and a hardworking family man.

When they say “They don’t make them like they used too,” Joseph is truly one of kind. A man that exemplifies what it is to have integrity, loyalty, dedication, honor, humility, and perseverance.

His story started in 1920, when his mother, Andrea Sauceda, migrated to Chino, California for work. Shortly after he was born his family moved to Guadalupe in 1925. Joseph was one of seven children and the youngest child of three older brothers, one older sister and little sisters.

He went to grammar school in Guadalupe and graduated from eighth grade in 1936. Growing up in the small town of Guadalupe there wasn’t much to do because it was mostly farmland, but Joseph stayed busy working and was also an aspiring boxer and singer.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 6, 1944. He completed infantry training school on Feb. 17, 1945 at camp Walters, Texas. He was then sent overseas to Tokyo, Japan and eventually to the Philippines to fight as a mortar crew member.

After returning from war and completing his years of service Joseph married his wife, Jessie Gonzalez. They started their family and had eight children, five boys and three girls. Joseph dedicated his life to raising and supporting his family. These days he can be found singing, watching his sports, and giving glory to the Lord.

To this day he is still a blessing to all of his family or as he would say “his Flock.” It is a blessing to have Joseph V. Sauceda as the patriarch of the Sauceda family and we are proud to call him ours.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Boyfriend's prison record opens him up to judgment
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Boyfriend's prison record opens him up to judgment

DEAR ABBY: I have never been in love before, and I have just learned the man I'm seeing is a former felon. It was nothing having to do with sexual violence or killing anyone. I'm afraid if my family finds out, they will judge him. He works seven days a week and lives in a shelter because most places don't want to rent to felons. He treats me good and takes me out for dinners.

Eldora Maria (Amaral) Enos
Obituaries

Eldora Maria (Amaral) Enos

Eldora Enos passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 at Marian Medical Center surrounded by her husband, family and friends. She was 73 years old. She was …

Obituaries

Paul Bettencourt

Paul Bettencourt, 75, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away February 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuar…

David Scott Claborn
Obituaries

David Scott Claborn

David Scott Claborn born in Santa Maria on April 17th, 1961, passed away on December 28th 2019 from complications of a stroke. David is surviv…

Pamela Gomes-St. Aubin
Obituaries

Pamela Gomes-St. Aubin

Pamela Gomes-St. Aubin, age 69 of Santa Maria, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Pam was born to the late Anthony Gomes and Jane Kell…

Eloise Ann Perry
Obituaries

Eloise Ann Perry

Eloise Ann Perry was born September 18, 1935 into a large Norwegian family in rural North Dakota. Her dad Martin Johnson and mom Mabel had 4 c…

Obituaries

Eldora Maria (Amaral) Enos

Eldora Maria (Amaral) Enos, 73, of Santa Maria, passed away February 5, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and …

+2
Dog Friendly Places in NC's Marvelous Mountain Region
Lifestyles

Dog Friendly Places in NC's Marvelous Mountain Region

North Carolina’s mountain region offers people and their pets new adventures, places to explore, and wonderful pet friendly hospitality any time of year!  With its cool summers and seasonable winters, dog lovers and their four-legged sidekicks are sure to enjoy the marvelous and majestic mountains of NC each time they visit.  There are many scenic spots with plenty of pet friendly things to do in the area, and a few cities really top the list when it comes to great places to visit and explore with your pooch.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News