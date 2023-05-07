There are plenty of great reasons to have better control over your own finances: possible vacation planning; a better developed "emergency" fund for those items that just show up, blow up or grind to a halt; or long term savings for college, an R.V. to enjoy the open road or to plan for a golden retirement.
The steps to make those reasons and dreams a tangible - or fungible - reality can at times be hard to see. Guidance from a person who knows a bit more about the financial handholds and pitfalls can get the uninitiated off on the right foot.
In recognition of that and the goddess of growth, May is the perfect month to take those first steps, with help from the Santa Maria Public Library.
Financial professionals Naomi and Randy Altergott from World Financial Group are hosting four free workshops focused on financial literacy skills throughout the month, starting this Tuesday at the main Santa Maria Library.
These workshops are being held in partnership with the Santa Maria Public Library and they will be held on Tuesdays in May at 4:00 p.m. in the Library’s Learning Center.
The topics covered during the workshops include:
- “Preparing with proper protection” on May 9th.
- “Your health and wealth” on May 16th.
- “Understanding asset accumulation strategies” on May 23rd.
- “Fulfilling long-term goals” on May 30th
If you are interested in attending these free workshops, register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
See a full list of upcoming events being held at the Library by going to their website, or by following their social media pages; on Facebook, and Instagram.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.