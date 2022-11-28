Iconic singer-songwriter Johnny Mathis is headed to the Chumash Casino Resort Friday, Dec. 16, to present his holiday show, “A Johnny Mathis Christmas.”
The event will take place in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m.
Mathis, a Grammy Award winner and platinum-selling singer-songwriter, who has been entertaining fans for over 60 years, started his career with singles of standard music before finding success as an album artist.
He appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1957 that garnered him national recognition that added to his early success and a record deal with Columbia records.
Mathis became a household name with his second single, “Chances Are,” selling over a million copies, according to reports.
Over the course of his career, Mathis has had 34 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” notably debuting at No. 1 in 1978.
His album “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” went on to become one of the most popular albums of all time and spent 490 continuous weeks — almost 10 years — on the Billboard 200.
In 2003, Mathis received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for songs, “Chances Are,” “It’s Not for Me to Say” and “Misty.”
Mathis continues to be Columbia Records’ longest-signed recording artist after 66 years.
Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for the event are $69, $79, $89, $99 and $109 and are available at on-site or online at www.chumashcasino.com.