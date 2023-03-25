Spring is officially here and summer is around the corner. As temperatures rise and the Central Coast region starts to dry out a bit, more and more people will venture outside and explore the outdoor trails, paths and parks that offer a closure look at the beauty around us.  

To make sure you get the most out of the outdoor season, California Naturalist and Education and Volunteer Coordinator at Los Flores Ranch Park, Susan Tuttle, will present information about local parks, trails, and wildlife at Shepard Hall on Tuesday, March 28. 

Attendees will also learn more about local snakes, and get the chance to view one of the Library's Nature Explorer Backpacks. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0