Spring is officially here and summer is around the corner. As temperatures rise and the Central Coast region starts to dry out a bit, more and more people will venture outside and explore the outdoor trails, paths and parks that offer a closure look at the beauty around us.
To make sure you get the most out of the outdoor season, California Naturalist and Education and Volunteer Coordinator at Los Flores Ranch Park, Susan Tuttle, will present information about local parks, trails, and wildlife at Shepard Hall on Tuesday, March 28.
Attendees will also learn more about local snakes, and get the chance to view one of the Library's Nature Explorer Backpacks.
The backpacks are available for checkout at the Library and include; a handheld GPS, California map, California State Library Parks Pass, leave no trace guidelines, binoculars, crank radio, first aid kit, compass, notebook, pencil, magnifying glass/ruler, wet sanitary wipes, specimen jars, and nature activity sheets.
This presentation, entitled "The Great Outdoors: Local Parks and Trails", will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Shepard Hall, located in the main lobby of the Santa Maria Public Library.
Seating is unassigned and will be limited for this presentation, attendees should plan to arrive early.
The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.
