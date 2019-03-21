During the month of April, artists Sheryl Knight and Linda Mutti, with a nod to Spring, will present their "For the Joy of Painting" exhibition at Gallery Los Olivos.
Both award-winning artists will feature their newest works of oils and pastels on canvas and linen. An artists reception will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., offering attendees a chance to hear Knight and Mutti discuss their works and travels.
After raising their families and successful careers, Knight and Mutti have been painting and studying together for more than a decade. “I think what makes this show special is celebrating art with my dear friend and painting pal. We share a love for the landscape and passion for our art,” says Mutti.
Knight and Mutti have studied with renowned artists and have earned many awards and accolades in industry publications, and each draw from their love of nature, including the vast array of beauty and joy found throughout California.
Mutti has studied with noted artists Richard McKinley, Albert Handell, Glenna Hartmann and Kim Lordier; and apprenticed with internationally acclaimed muralist John Pugh. She is also a Distinguished Pastelist member of the Pastel Society of the West Coast, a Master Circle Pastelist with the International Association of Pastel Societies, and an Associate of Distinction with American Women Artists.
Knight has studied with Scott Christensen, Matt Smith, Quang Ho, Ted Goerschner, Brian Blood, Mark Boedges and Kevin Courter. Her paintings hang in collections all over the United States and other countries throughout the world. She has exhibited with Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionistic Society, and Outdoor Painters Society, as well as being a signature artist for American Women Artist and the National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society.
“For the Joy of Painting exhibit, these new works reflect what Linda and I love in all aspects of our painting. It is what we see and observe all around us and in nature every day, and we get to paint it,” said Knight.
For more information about the artists, visit www.sherylknight.com and www.LindaMutti.com.
The exhibit is free to the public and runs from April 1-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, presented by Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos.