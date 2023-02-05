020323-syv-photo-Buellton-Art-1

A large scale community arts program has taken to the skies above Buellton, 20- 25 feet into the sky, with street lights along Avenue of Flags becoming part of the "Funky Flowers & Butterflies" display running through 2023.  

 Buellton Arts and Culture Committee

The official start of spring this year is March 20. But a public art display in Buellton is already bringing the sights of flowers and butterflies to the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Buellton Arts and Culture Committee, through the Buellton City Council, has recently completed a large-scale community arts project entitled “Funky Flowers and Butterflies.” 

Throughout 2023, a collection of colorful banners will adorn street lights along the Avenue of Flags highlighting the works of community artists. The committee received art submissions and were able to combine the works of 36 community artists aged 5 to 75 to create the 14 designs residents will find on the banners along the Avenue of the Flags.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0