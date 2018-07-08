The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 11 to 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
Smash Mouth to kick off concert series on Santa Barbara County Fair's opening night
The fair opens at noon each day and closes at 10 p.m. The carnival may stay open until midnight.
A cluster of new performances and attractions will debut at the Santa Barbara County Fair th…
General admission tickets are $12. Youth (6 to 11) admission is $8. Children 5 and under are free. Senior admission (62-plus) is $8.
On July 11, carnival rides will be $1 per ride all day.