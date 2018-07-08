Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 11 to 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

The fair opens at noon each day and closes at 10 p.m. The carnival may stay open until midnight.

General admission tickets are $12. Youth (6 to 11) admission is $8. Children 5 and under are free. Senior admission (62-plus) is $8.

On July 11, carnival rides will be $1 per ride all day.

