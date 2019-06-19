Fifty members of the Solvang Senior Center took their June 12 dinner night on the road, enjoying an evening of good food and fellowship at the Friendship House on Friendship Lane. Hosted by Executive Director Tammy Westwood and her team of enthusiastic staff members, a second yearly gathering of friends and families from the two local organizations, took place.
According to the Center, Friendship House staff "outdid themselves this year" as the Netzer Center was transformed into a dining room, gorgeously appointed with rows of tables that were draped in black and accented with sparkling gold lame’ runners.
Members were served fresh salads and baskets of fresh hot rolls as they were seated. A main entrée of seasoned pork loin, mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes followed. A layered lemon and cream cake dessert, garnished with plump raspberries concluded the feast.
The Center and Friendship House and all of their members, have a strong longstanding relationship that is built on enriching others' lives by providing a safe space and exciting activities for active aging adults to enjoy. Together the two organization have been providing fellowship and friendship to Santa Ynez Valley residents for a combined 80 years.
The Solvang Senior Center thanks the Friendship House for the invitation to dine at their house, and said they look forward to visiting again soon.
The Center is located at 1745 Mission Drive. To learn more, visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org.