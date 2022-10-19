Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: Both my husband and I love your fried rice a la Heloise. It has such a nice flavor.

I'm hosting a dinner in November for a group of eight people, and I'd like to make your rice dish. I plan to increase the ingredients to fit the crowd. That said, there is just one problem: I lost the newspaper clipping I always used and can't find it. Would you reprint that recipe for me and others who like a tasty rice dish? -- Madison E., Kalamazoo, Michigan

Madison, this recipe came from China, when my parents lived there in the late 1940s, and it's one of my favorites, too.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you