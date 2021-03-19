Gather information. Sign up for courses that encourage personal growth, better health or skill expansion. Think outside the box, and your hard work and innovative approach to survival will pay off. Let emotions and frustrations fuel your desire to be successful.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your mind on what's important. Be responsible and finish what you start. Keep your cool, and refuse to get into an argument. Putting your energy where it counts will bring you the highest return.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Getting all worked up won't solve anything. Take a deep breath and consider what you can do to make a difference. Positive action is required if you want to move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your best bet is to carry on with your responsibilities, regardless of what others decide to do. Today is about what you accomplish, not convincing others to do things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stretch your imagination, but don't let gullibility be your downfall. Look for opportunities to show off what you have to offer without giving someone the chance to take control or steal your ideas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Complete your responsibilities, and move on to pastimes that encourage you to relax and enjoy the people you love most. Refuse to let anyone back you into a corner or push you into an emotional argument.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Associate with people who have as much to offer as you do. Strive for equality at work, and don't feel you have to pick up and follow someone you don't agree with or like.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) --If you don't like a situation you encounter, step away. Your happiness is up to you, so make a point to surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn all you can and follow a path that's in your best interest. Use your skills to improve your lifestyle and your relationships. Home improvements should make your life better, not more stressful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Think matters through and make changes that will help you put an end to uncertainty. It's time to focus on what's possible and look for creative ways to build a life that offers you peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at every angle. Don't promise anything you cannot deliver. Refuse to let someone's emotional manipulation affect you. Stick to a plan that works for you, regardless of what others want you to do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stand up for your beliefs. Offer insight, hope and help to people who are open to turning over a new leaf. Walk away from emotionally draining situations and seek out positive people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Listen and learn. Don't take part in conversations that will promote more harm than good. Be positive, diligent and committed, and your reputation will precede you.