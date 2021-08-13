Pay attention, and you'll be able to take advantage of unique opportunities. Be open with friends, relatives or loved ones, and make plans that will help you create a healthier future. Refuse to let outsiders interfere with your plans or meaningful relationships. Stick to what's tried and true.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Work in conjunction with people who share your objective and concerns. You'll accomplish more if you are open to suggestions. A relationship with a friend or loved one will be enlightening.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take an energetic approach to life. Participate in challenges that require physical and mental agility, and play to win. Pay attention to detail, and you'll find something valuable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make plans to socialize with people who spark your imagination and open your mind to new and exciting options. Look at change as growth, and you'll learn something valuable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Think before you act. If you set unrealistic expectations, disappointment will follow. Ask for help if you need it, and you'll be surprised by the response you receive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Ask questions and verify the information you receive. Look for opportunities that will help you save money. Keep your wits about you if someone suggests something unrealistic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Control your emotions when dealing with money, health or contractual matters. If you overreact or take on too much, it will be difficult to recover. Avoid joint ventures.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll have a healthy attitude and an open mind. What you discover will help you better handle your finances and improve a meaningful relationship. Take a unique approach.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Dig in and get things done. What you achieve will leave a lasting impression on someone you deem special. Let your intentions be known, and you'll be able to make plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Distance yourself from anyone who stifles you. Focus on what's important to you and the changes you can make if you put more effort into your plans. Have confidence in who you are.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty will lead to inconsistency. Evaluate the past and present, and rely on your experience to help you put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Discuss your options.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A change in how or where you work will have pros and cons. Consider your options, and decide to do what makes you feel happy and healthy. Choose to follow the path that encourages growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Step back if someone pressures you to invest in something unfamiliar or risky. Ask trusted allies, relatives or an expert before you jump into something that can lead you down the wrong path.